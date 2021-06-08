Wisconsin Legislature to vote on ending extra unemployment

John Hart/AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Unemployed people in Wisconsin would lose a $300-a-week federal bonus under a Republican-backed bill the GOP-controlled state Legislature plans to pass on Wednesday.

However, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he will veto the proposal. The federal payment, approved to help the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to end on Sept. 6. Twenty-five other states have already approved ending it early, saying it has exacerbated worker shortage problems.