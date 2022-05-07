Wisconsin GOP eyeing shift in control of election oversight

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doug La Follette is adjusting to a new status in Wisconsin politics: relevance.
The 81-year-old secretary of state has been a forgotten man for four decades, stuffed into a basement office and stripped of most of his duties long ago. That is changing, however, as Republicans explore a push to shift election oversight, including certification of results, from a bipartisan election commission to La Follette’s office.