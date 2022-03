KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A wintry mixing is causing big problems in the Kansas City area, resulting in numerous accidents and forcing schools to call off classes.

KCTV-TV reports that any icy sheen on Monday morning caused slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Several accidents were reported north of the Missouri River, especially on Interstate 29 and Interstate 635. Southbound I-635 was closed at Horizons Parkway after a crash involving multiple vehicles.