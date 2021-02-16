Winter weather slows Oklahoma's COVID vaccine distribution

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A winter storm that brought heavy snowfall and record-breaking freezing temperatures slowed Oklahoma’s distribution of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Health officials in many cities and counties across the state worked to reschedule vaccination appointments. The Tulsa County Health Department kept delivering vaccines Tuesday at the city's Expo Square Pavilion. Still, it cautioned people with appointments to dress warmly and wait in their vehicle until their scheduled appointment time.