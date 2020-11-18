Winter hat and glove drive Saturday.

A new or gently used winter hat and glove drive will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m.-noon at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, in Trumbull. It will be a drive-thru drop off.

The first 20 cars receive a holiday ornament.

Hats, gloves, scarves, and new socks will be collected. All sizes and genders needed. Clothing items will be distributed to attendees at Community Suppers event in Bridgeport.

For more information, call 203-374-8822 or email unityhillucc@gmail.com.