The Trumbull High School Winter Guard and Percussion ensembles performed at Newtown High School on Saturday, Feb. 22. All three ensembles competed: Trumbull A Guard earned a second place finish with a score of 75.87; Trumbull World Guard finished in first place with a score of 83.20; and Trumbull Percussion Ensemble placed second with a score of 76.00.
The Trumbull High School Winter Guard and Percussion ensembles performed at Newtown High School on Saturday, Feb. 22. All three ensembles competed: Trumbull A Guard earned a second place finish with a score
The Trumbull High School Winter Guard and Percussion ensembles performed at Newtown High School on Saturday, Feb. 22. All three ensembles competed: Trumbull A Guard earned a second place finish with a score of 75.87; Trumbull World Guard finished in first place with a score of 83.20; and Trumbull Percussion Ensemble placed second with a score of 76.00.
The Trumbull High School Winter Guard and Percussion ensembles performed at Newtown High School on Saturday, Feb. 22. All three ensembles competed: Trumbull A Guard earned a second place finish with a score