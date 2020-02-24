  • The Trumbull High School Winter Guard and Percussion ensembles performed at Newtown High School on Saturday, Feb. 22.  All three ensembles competed: Trumbull A Guard earned a second place finish with a score of 75.87; Trumbull World Guard finished in first place with a score of 83.20; and Trumbull Percussion Ensemble placed second with a score of 76.00. Photo: Contributed Photo

    The Trumbull High School Winter Guard and Percussion ensembles performed at Newtown High School on Saturday, Feb. 22.  All three ensembles competed: Trumbull A Guard earned a second place finish with a score of 75.87; Trumbull World Guard finished in first place with a score of 83.20; and Trumbull Percussion Ensemble placed second with a score of 76.00.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo