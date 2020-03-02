  • On Saturday, Feb.29, Trumbull High School hosted the Winter Guard International (WGI) Trumbull Regional competition, where 21 ensembles from seven states participated. Trumbull High School Winter Percussion Ensemble finished sixth in their class, improving by more than 2.5 points between preliminary and finals competition. Photo: Contributed Photo

    On Saturday, Feb.29, Trumbull High School hosted the Winter Guard International (WGI) Trumbull Regional competition, where 21 ensembles from seven states participated. Trumbull High School Winter Percussion Ensemble finished sixth in their class, improving by more than 2.5 points between preliminary and finals competition.

