Wine week to feature music, panel discussion

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is holding a week-long celebration of wine.

New Hampshire Wine Week includes the 17th annual Winter Wine Spectacular, which benefits EasterSeals New Hampshire. The event, on Thursday, attracts more than 1,500 guests who get to sample more than 1,800 wines.

A new event, “Cellar Notes: An Evening of Wine and Music,” will be held Wednesday evening at the Rex Theater in Manchester. It will feature a panel discussion and tasting.

Online:

www.nhwineweek.com