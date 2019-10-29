Wine tasting event Saturday

Trumbull Center Lions Club is holding their annual wine tasting event on Saturday Nov. 2, at St. Theresa School Hall, 55 Rosemond Terr., from 6:30-9 p.m.

Tickets available for a $30 donation from Mark , 203-452-7385 or Joanne Sloan 203-452-7731. Wine provided by Trumbull Liquor Center and hors d’oeuvres by Vazzy’s.

Some of the proceeds will be used for three awards for each fifth grade in both the public and private schools in Trumbull.