Winds and rain could lead to landslides, flooding

SEATTLE (AP) — Western Washington and Oregon are in for a winter wallop this weekend with strong winds, widespread rain in the lowlands, and significant mountain snow to start off 2021.

The National Weather Service said heavy rainfall will increase the threat of landslides in western Washington. The lowlands recorded 3 to 10 inches of rain over the last 18 days, which the weather service said increased soil moisture to high levels. Another 1 to 8 inches of rain is expected Friday through Sunday, which will put extra pressure on the soil instability.