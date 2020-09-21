Williston man charged with felony murder in death of woman

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A Williston man accused of killing a 34-year-old woman in what police described as an act of domestic violence was charged Monday in Williams County Court.

Tevin Freeman, 29, was charged with Class AA felony murder in the death of Erica Herrera. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Police were called to a Williston apartment shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday on a report that Herrera was not breathing. Authorities said there were “obvious signs of trauma” to Herrera's head and face and bruises to various parts of her body, court documents show.

The complaint said Freeman gave police conflicting accounts of what had happened. He first told police he and Herrera were arguing all night and he decided to go for a walk. He said he found Herrera on the floor when he came back and called 911.

After the interview, Freeman allegedly asked police how he could get the charges “dropped down,” the affidavit states.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Freeman.