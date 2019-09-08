Wildfire in California gold country grows amid strong winds

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Erratic winds are making conditions difficult for firefighters battling a wildfire in a remote area of California's gold country that has grown to more than 59 square miles (152 square kilometers).

The U.S. Forest Service says Sunday that there's minimal containment on the blaze in the Plumas National Forest.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for scattered rural properties in the forest.

Evacuations remain in place for rural parts of Tehama County further north as crews continue to work to increase containment of a fire that has burned through brush and timber west of Red Bluff.

In Southern California, firefighters are making progress against a wildfire that burned dangerously close to homes in Murrieta and La Cresta last week. All evacuations have been lifted.

They are among multiple fires burning across the state.