Wildfire in California gold country grows overnight

QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — A massive wildfire in a remote area of California's gold country that has grown to more than 68 square miles (178 square kilometers).

The U.S. Forest Service says Monday containment on the blaze in the Plumas National Forest remains at 7 %.

Erratic winds were making conditions difficult for the more than 800 firefighters battling the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for scattered rural properties in the forest.

Further north in Tehama County, fire crews have contained 50 % of the blaze that has destroyed two structures and burned nearly 14 square miles. The blaze started by lighting on Thursday has burned through brush and timber west of Red Bluff.

It led to mandatory evacuations that remain in place.