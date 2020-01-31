Wild turkey euthanized at farm after it was rescued

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A wild turkey that became a celebrity in a southern New Jersey town was euthanized after it was rescued and placed at a sanctuary farm because it posed a risk to native wildlife, officials said.

The turkey, named Glenny, drew attention by fanning his feathers and strutting along streets in Haddon Heights in September. The name came because the bird was spotted near Glenwood Elementary School.

However, Glenny was relocated to the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Mays Landing on Sunday after he began pecking at vehicles and blocking traffic.

Wildlife officials showed up Wednesday and removed the turkey. They said it was “humanely euthanized” because it has been in contact with domestic birds and posed a disease risk to native wildlife.

Officials said the turkey needed to first be quarantined for disease before being placed with domestic birds.

Laurie Zaleski, who owns the farm, told The Philadelphia Inquirer she has a license to hold wild animals for 48 hours before releasing them or handing them over to a state facility. She said she was worried that releasing the turkey would further upset residents who were anxious after Glenny was taken away.

“He was not a wild turkey, he was a socialized turkey,” she said. “We came up with a solution and then they came and snatched him.”