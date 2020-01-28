Whitmer signs bill to create statewide mental health hotline

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will create a statewide mental health hotline under legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The telephone referral system will be available 24 hours a day, seven days of week and refer people experiencing a mental health crisis to service providers.

A spending law approved in 2018 included $3 million to develop, operate and maintain a hotline pilot program. The new law, which was enacted Monday and takes effect in three months, will expand that program statewide.

Michigan’s 46 Community Mental Health service providers (CMHSPs) and 10 prepaid inpatient health plans already must maintain hotlines intended to address crisis-related calls first.

Whitmer said signing the legislation is “a necessary step towards giving all Michiganders the care they need.”