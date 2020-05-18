Whitmer: Retail businesses in northern Michigan can reopen

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that retail businesses in much of northern Michigan, including restaurants and bars, can reopen starting Friday.

The bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%. Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will have to wear face coverings.

Office work also will be able resume if work cannot be done remotely.

The move will affect two of the eight regions identified in the governor's gradual reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic: one covers the Upper Peninsula and another includes 17 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula, including Traverse City.

“This is a big step, but we must all remember to continue doing our part to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID19,” Whitmer said in a statement.