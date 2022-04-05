White House reunion is latest sign of Biden-Obama friendship

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the final days of his presidency, Barack Obama surprised then-Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and moved his No. 2 to tears by evoking the poetry of W.B. Yeats to declare, "Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.’”

Obama returned Tuesday to the White House to mark the 12th anniversary of his administration's signature health care law. He jokingly referred to Biden as “vice president” before the pair embraced. They later had lunch, as they did weekly while Obama was president.