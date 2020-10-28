  • Three Trumbull families recently received gift cards and trophies as part of the Trumbull Community Women Halloween House Decorating Contest. The contest had 26 entries. Scariest: 196 Sterling Road, Rich and Kim Roldan; Most Whimsical: 21 Lantern Hill, Tiffany Eastman and Todd Gagner; and Best Homemade Decorations, 10 Fox Court, Sandy Shilling. Contest chairman Loretta Chory delivered the prizes. Photo: Contributed Photos /

    Three Trumbull families recently received gift cards and trophies as part of the Trumbull Community Women Halloween House Decorating Contest. The contest had 26 entries. Scariest: 196 Sterling Road, Rich and Kim Roldan; Most Whimsical: 21 Lantern Hill, Tiffany Eastman and Todd Gagner; and Best Homemade Decorations, 10 Fox Court, Sandy Shilling. Contest chairman Loretta Chory delivered the prizes.

    Three Trumbull families recently received gift cards and trophies as part of the Trumbull Community Women Halloween House Decorating Contest. The contest had 26 entries. Scariest: 196 Sterling Road, Rich and

