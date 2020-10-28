Three Trumbull families recently received gift cards and trophies as part of the Trumbull Community Women Halloween House Decorating Contest. The contest had 26 entries. Scariest: 196 Sterling Road, Rich and Kim Roldan; Most Whimsical: 21 Lantern Hill, Tiffany Eastman and Todd Gagner; and Best Homemade Decorations, 10 Fox Court, Sandy Shilling. Contest chairman Loretta Chory delivered the prizes.