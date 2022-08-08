What makes school nurses special? The Trumbull Health Department wants to know

TRUMBULL — Susan Jacozzi knows that school nurses as a group can often go unacknowledged. That’s part of why the Trumbull Health Department, for whom Jacozzi works as a health educator, has launched a poster contest aiming at giving school nurses their due.

The contest asks children in kindergarten through fifth grade to make a poster highlighting what their school nurses do for them. Posters will be displayed in the school hallways the first week of school. Winners will receive a gift card to Plasko’s Farm Creamery & Cafe.

Jacozzi said the purpose of the poster contest is two-fold, but a large part of it is giving credit to the nurses.

“We want to acknowledge the great work that our school nurses do and to let them know that they are appreciated,” she said. “They have gone above and beyond during (the COVID-19 pandemic) and we want them to know we appreciate all their hard work and dedication to our students.”

The other reason for the contest is to make young people more aware of the role of public health in their lives, Jacozzi said.

“We also want to promote the work that public health does and encourage our youth to learn more about the work that we do,” she said. “Part of what we do is work with our school nurses to help protect our youth and students.”

This isn’t the only recent program the department has launched to help get young people more engaged in public health. Last month, it organized Public Health Cupcake Wars and invited children to come to the Trumbull Library to decorate cupcakes in a public health theme.

In June, the department hosted a day camp that showed kids what it was like to be a health inspector. Campers conducted pool inspections, concession stand inspections and learned about the environment.

Students who wish to participate in the poster contest must use an 8.5 by 11-inch piece of paper and create a poster that highlights what their school nurse does for them. The poster must have the student’s name, age and the name of their school on the back.

Posters should be submitted to the Trumbull Health Department, 335 White Plains Road, by Aug. 19. For more information, call Jacozzi at 203-452-1031.