What makes school nurses special? The Trumbull Health Department wants to know

TRUMBULL — Susan Jacozzi knows that school nurses as a group can often go unacknowledged. That’s part of why the Trumbull Health Department, for whom Jacozzi works as a health educator, has launched a poster contest aiming at giving school nurses their due.
The contest asks children in kindergarten through fifth grade to make a poster highlighting what their school nurses do for them. Posters will be displayed in the school hallways the first week of school. Winners will receive a gift card to Plasko’s Farm Creamery & Cafe.