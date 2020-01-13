Westport woman charged with six counts of animal cruelty

Police have charged a Westport woman with animal cruelty after she was found living in a foreclosed house with at least six cats.

According to reports, the Trumbull animal control officer investigated a complaint in September 2017 that a woman was living in a foreclosed house with numerous cats. The house, which had been sold to a new owner, was deemed uninhabitable because there was no electricity or running water.

The woman, later identified as Barbara Faustine, 67, was the house’s former owner. She currently has a Westport address, police said.

Police found six cats in the house with Faustine. The cats were reported to be in poor health and several had serious infections, police said. The inside of the house was also reported to be filthy.

Faustine turned herself in to police Jan. 10. She was charged with six counts of animal cruelty and released on a promise to appear in court Jan. 20. The cats were seized by animal control.