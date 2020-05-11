Westfield Trumbull plans May 20 reopening

TRUMBULL — The Westfield mall will be one of the first Trumbull businesses to reopen when the state lifts its restrictions on some businesses May 20.

According to Patrick Madden, vice president of shopping center management, the Westfield malls in Trumbull and Meriden will operate with modified hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays beginning on May 20. In addition to the modified hours, there also will be health and safety protocols in place, and new services and amenities to address customer concerns during the initial phase in the recovery period.

“We are working closely with local officials and other relevant community groups to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees,” Madden said. “We are committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate at the centers.”

Some of the new health and safety practices that will be in place when the center reopens include:

Increased frequency of cleaning with a focus on high-touch areas like rest rooms, play areas, dining areas and water fountains;

Controlling the number of people inside the center and in lines;

Implementing and enforcing policies on social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures;

Providing hand sanitizing and hand washing stations and distributing protective masks and other materials to guests and employees who request them.

In addition, the centers are working with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up.

Westfield will also continue to offer its Answers on the Spot program, which provides a real-time response via text or webchat from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to answer questions about store and center hours, promotions, and other topics.

The company will continue its #WestfieldCares program, aimed at helping some of the most vulnerable populations impacted by the crisis in the local community. The program includes making monetary and in-kind donations to local organizations that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors, and children along with activities thanking local first responders and medical professionals.

Further information on each center including individual retailer and restaurant operating hours, health and safety practices, local #WestfieldCares initiatives and other programs can be found by visiting https://www.westfield.com/meriden and https://www.westfield.com/trumbull.