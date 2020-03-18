  • A view of Westfield Mall in Trumbull, Conn., on Friday, June 1, 2018. The mall will close for business March 19 at 8 p.m. until further notice. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media / Connecticut Post

    Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
According to Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, the Westfield Trumbull mall will close at 8 p.m., on Thursday, March 19, until further notice.

Target will remain open.

More information when available.