Western Iowa officials respond to gas station explosion

EARLING, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in western Iowa responded to an explosion at a gas station Monday morning in the tiny town of Earling, an official there said.

A woman who answered the phone for the Shelby County Emergency Management office confirmed that an explosion had occurred at the gas station, but said she could give no other details. All other emergency responders who could answer questions were on the scene of the explosion, she said.

Shelby County sheriff's officials told Omaha, Nebraska, television station KETV that two people were sent to hospitals with injuries, including one person who was flown to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries.

Video footage captured by KETV showed the windows of nearby homes shattered by the blast.

Earling is a village of about 400 people located about 110 miles west of Des Moines.