Western Balkan countries to tighten virus rules amid surge JOVANA GEC, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 11:04 a.m.
1 of5 A medical worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Vaccinations started from a batch of 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A medical worker measures the temperature of a man prior the vaccination in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Vaccinations started from a batch of 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A medical worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Vaccinations started from a batch of 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A medical worker wearing protective gear, waits for patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Vaccinations started from a batch of 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A medical worker administers a shot of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Vaccinations started from a batch of 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia. Kemal Softic/AP Show More Show Less
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Struggling with surging COVID-19 infections, several Balkan countries are tightening pandemic measures to ease pressure on their struggling health systems.
Doctors in Bosnia’s capital of Sarajevo, where the first vaccines arrived Wednesday, warned that infections have “exploded” in recent days and urged people to comply with pandemic regulations. Long queues formed outside COVID-19 wards in city hospitals.