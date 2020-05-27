Westerly woman struck by truck dies at hospital

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A 75-year-old Rhode Island woman who was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk earlier this month has died, police said.

Alberta Devine, of Westerly, was recently pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital, police Chief Shawn Lacey told The Westerly Sun on Tuesday. He said an autopsy is pending.

Devine was struck May 14 by a pickup truck owned by a commercial waste removal company. She suffered leg and foot fractures and a possible head injury, according to the police report.

The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Lacey said unless there is new information in the case, the driver is unlikely to face additional charges. There was no evidence of speeding or distracted driving and the incident appears to be an accident, he said.