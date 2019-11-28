Westchester Broadway Theatre bus trip Dec. 5

The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome.

Dec. 5 — Westchester Broadway Theatre to see It Happened One Christmas Eve. A heartwarming musical about an infant left on a Brooklyn doorstep on Christmas Eve and the magic she brings to the lives of those who find her. Price is $107. A $25 deposit upon reservation. For reservations, call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256.