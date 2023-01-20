West Virginia university leaders decry concealed carry bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia university leaders urged lawmakers in a letter sent Friday to reconsider a bill advancing in the state legislature that would allow for the concealed carry of firearms on college campuses.
The letter — sent to lawmakers by the presidents of West Virginia State University, Concord University and Shepherd University — expressed “deep concern” over the legislation, which passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and is now on second reading in the full Senate.