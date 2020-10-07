West Virginia man gets life sentence in double shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and wounded the victim’s girlfriend.

Quenton Avery Sheffield, 28, was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of Aaron William Black and malicious wounding in the shooting of then 21-year-old Sydney Rice, news outlets reported.

During the trial, Rice testified that Sheffield came to her boyfriend’s apartment in September 2017 to purchase marijuana. She said Sheffield shot her in the head during the exchange and she later discovered Black slumped over the kitchen table.

Rice testified that Black and Sheffield wanted to start a business together, but something went wrong, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

Sheffield's attorneys disputed the allegation and argued Rice initially told 911 dispatchers she did not know who had shot her and she did not see their face.

Sheffield also maintained his innocence, calling Black his friend.

“I didn’t even have time to mourn my friend’s life before people pointed the finger at me,” he said at the stand.

Sheffield faces sentencing at a later date on additional charges, including using a firearm during the malicious wounding.