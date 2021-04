CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped below 6% for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago.

The rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.9% in March, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement. It was the lowest rate since March 2020 when it was at 5.3%. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.