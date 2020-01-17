West Virginia county bans indoor use of e-cigarettes, vapes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A health board in West Virginia's largest county voted Thursday to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vapes inside public spaces, news outlets reported.

The Kanawha County Board of Health unanimously passed the ordinance that will bring e-cigarettes and vapes in line with existing bans prohibiting the use of cigarette and tobacco products inside businesses.

Local business such as restaurants or stores will be responsible for placing signs informing of the ban inside and near entrances. If these signs are not displayed by their next building or health inspection, they could be fined, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. If someone is caught vaping inside a public place, they will be asked to stop, the newspaper said. It's unclear whether patrons would be fined.

The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health will host a public hearing on a similar ordinance next week, WCHS-TV said.