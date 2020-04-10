West Virginia colleges set up emergency funds for students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — At least two West Virginia colleges have set up emergency assistance programs to financially help students during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Virginia University and West Virginia State University both announced their programs on Thursday and said they're trying to help students who've taken financial hits to continue their education.

West Virginia State University students must been in good standing with the school and can apply for the funds on the college's website.

WVU said it's working to identify students who would need help from its fund, including the more than 4,000 students employed by the school but not covered under federal aid programs. The money will be doled out through the school's nonprofit.