West Nevada wildfire closes road, no structures threatened

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — More than 200 firefighters are battling a western Nevada wildfire that has burned about 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of grass and timber in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Gardnerville.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Thursday the fire believed to be sparked by lightning after noon on Wednesday has forced the closure of one road, Pine Nut Road 2, but no structures face any immediate threats.

The blaze was burning in Douglas County about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of the Sierra Spirit Ranch.

Two helicopters were dropping water on the flames with about 230 firefighters on the ground from the East Fork Protection District, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, state Division of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.