WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — For the first time in decades, the City of West Monroe is hosting a fair.

The city used to host such a big, family-friendly event back in the 1970s known as the Ouachita Valley Fair. It was held at the Ouachita Valley Fairgrounds, which is the current site of the West Monroe City Government Complex that houses city hall and the police department, The News-Star reported.