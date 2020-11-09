West Des Moines officer suffers serious injuries in crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A West Des Moines police officer is in a hospital with serious injuries he received when a vehicle crashed into his patrol car as he was standing next to the road for a traffic stop, police said.

The incident happened early Sunday morning along Interstate 35, as Officer Jon Kaufman was standing next to a vehicle that had been stopped in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, television station KCCI reported.

Police said Kaufman was waiting for a tow truck to come move the vehicle when another vehicle on the interstate crashed into Kaufman’s patrol vehicle, which hit the officer. Kaufman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle also was taken to a hospital with injuries, but his medical condition was not immediately known.

The Iowa State Patrol, West Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Police Department are investigating the crash.