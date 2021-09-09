West African bloc sends delegation to Guinea following coup FRANCIS KOKUTSE, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 5:17 a.m.
1 of6 A woman sells food on a street in Conakry, Guinea, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Guinea's new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A delegation of West African leaders is to go to Guinea Thursday to meet with the junta that toppled President Alpha Conde in a coup earlier this week.
Top officials of West Africa's influential economic bloc, ECOWAS, are expected to meet in Conakry, the capital, with the military officers now ruling the country and press them to immediately return the country to constitutional rule.
