Wentzville woman wins $6.9 million in Missouri Lottery

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman has a “Quick Pick” ticket to thank for a $6.9 million Lotto prize.

The Missouri Lottery said Tuesday that Linda Barker of Wentzville purchased the ticket for the Oct. 7 Lotto drawing at a Schnucks Market in Wentzville. Her “Quick Pick” ticket matched all six numbers drawn — 3, 5, 13, 36, 41 and 42.

The Missouri Lottery said Barker is the second Missouri Lottery player to win a Lotto jackpot this year and the 261st since 1986.