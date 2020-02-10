Weekly gas prices fall a bit more in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Weekly gas prices have fallen a bit more in northern New England in the last week, a gas survey company said Monday.

The latest GasBuddy surveys shows that the average price of gas in Maine went down 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.43. In New Hampshire, prices fell 2 cents per gallon, averaging $2.38. In Vermont, prices dropped 1.3 cents a gallon, to $2.58.

The national average price of gasoline fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42 on Monday. That's down 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 13.9 cents higher than a year ago.