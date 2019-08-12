Weather service warning of dangerous heat across South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of dangerously hot weather from the southern United States as far north as the Midwest.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in the 90s combined with humidity will make it feel like it's as much as 110 degrees in an area extending from northern Florida as far west as Texas.

Afternoon highs will feel like it's more than 105 degrees from Georgia to central Texas. The dangerous heat will reach as far north as central Illinois.

The weather service says it will be even hotter across northwestern Mississippi, northern Louisiana and Arkansas. The heat index there will reach 115 degrees.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a threat.

Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously hot until rain chances increase on Wednesday.