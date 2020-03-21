Weather service says 2 tornadoes struck southern Illinois

SUNFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Preliminary findings by National Weather Service damage surveyors indicate damage done to structures in two southern Illinois counties was caused by two tornadoes, officials said Friday.

One person was slightly injured and at least a dozen homes were damaged in Hamilton and Perry counties when the tornadoes struck Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

One tornado, estimated to be 125 yards wide, traveled a little over three miles through the town of Sunfield in Perry County. Surveyors estimate the twister had peak winds of 100 mph.

Surveyors estimate the second tornado, nearly 300 yards wide with peak winds of an estimated 110 mph, hit Dahlgren. At least five campers were blown over, and several outbuildings and garages were partly or completely destroyed, according to the weather service.

Trees in both communities were snapped or uprooted and power lines were either knocked down or brought down by trees, authorities said.