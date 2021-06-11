Weather service: Arizona will get hot, even for the locals.

PHOENIX (AP) — Dangerously hot temperatures are expected in Arizona next week. The excessive heat warning has prompted health officials to reschedule outdoor COVID-19 vaccination operations in Tucson, fire officials in Phoenix are rotating crews working major fires and the Border Patrol is warning about the dangers migrants face crossing the desert.
The warning issued by the National Weather Service for high temperatures of up to 118 degrees (47.7 C) for desert areas of south-central Arizona is set begin Saturday and extend to next Friday.