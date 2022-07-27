Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife's safari death

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.

Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that “I killed my f---g wife for you!” during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph’s shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia.