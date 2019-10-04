Weak tornado touches down south of Olympia, no damage

GRAND MOUND, Wash. (AP) — National Weather Service officials say a weak tornado touched down south of Olympia.

Officials say public reports were sent to the National Weather Service with photos and videos of the tornado near Grand Mound Friday afternoon.

Meteorologists with the weather service determined a tornado touched down briefly at about 2 p.m. based on the video evidence provided.

The tornado touched down in a field where officials say there are no structures.

Preliminary determination is that it was a tornado of unknown strength with a width of less than 50 feet, a path length of less than 100 feet and was on the ground for less than one minute.

A damage survey team will not be sent to the area, officials say, because no damage or injuries have been reported.