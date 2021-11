TRUMBULL — When town officials first announced in January 2020 that the new Italian eatery Ecco was coming to town, it was pitched as an exciting piece of the renovation of Long Hill Green.

But now, much of the new Long Hill Market is open for business, and Ecco is still dark.

That won’t be the case for long, according to Dan Camporeale, a partner in Ecco. He said the restaurant should open in roughly three weeks, and that he and his partners are just waiting for a few finishing touches to fall into place. These finishing “touches” include things like furniture.

“Someone will tell you that your chairs will be there on Tuesday, but what they don’t tell you is, which Tuesday?” said Camporeale.

He said most of the major pieces of the business are in place. The owners have secured their liquor license and most of their inspections are complete. Camporeale said he knows that anticipation is high for a new restaurant to open at the plaza, which is the site of the former Marisa’s Restaurant.

“Everyone keeps asking ‘When are you going to open?’” Camporeale said. “But some things are out of your hands.”

Camporeale is a partner in six other restaurants in Connecticut, including Molto in Fairfield and Spiga in New Canaan. He said he understands why Trumbull residents are excited about having another thriving restaurant in their backyard.

Other nearby restaurants include Mex on Main and the Prime One Eleven steakhouse, both on Monroe Turnpike.

“People like to be in their comfort zone,” he said. “They like to be in their neighborhood.”

Though Marisa’s closed in 2017, Camporeale said he knows that it was popular at one time, and he hopes that Ecco can fill the void.

“We missed out on that buzz,” he said, adding that he wasn’t in town at the time the restaurant was thriving. “Now we’re trying to bring something back to the area.”

He said he’s also hoping the restaurant can be an anchor to the 16,000-square-foot Long Hill Market, which also includes Summer Evans Studio, Dunkin’ Donuts, Elevate Physical Therapy, and Premier Martial Arts.

Trumbull Director of Economic and Community Development Rina Bakalar also is looking forward to what Ecco will bring to the plaza, and to Trumbull as a whole.

“I think there is a great deal of excitement building for the opening of Ecco,” she said. “It will be another upscale dining and gathering option for Trumbull and the region.”

Bakalar said Trumbull is developing an eclectic mix of restaurants, including along the Long Hill Green Village District.

“Ecco will fit in nicely,” she said.