Watkins spent $400K in taxpayer-funded mailing, messaging

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins spent $400,000 in taxpayer-funded communications during a six-month period amid a Republican primary challenge — nearly twice the total spent by the state's other three representatives, a new federal report shows.

Watkins, who was narrowly elected in 2018 with President Donald Trump's backing, is running against State Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Topeka attorney Dennis Taylor in the Aug. 4 primary for the 2nd District seat.

Watkins’ congressional office allocated at least $400,000 for printing and mailing of correspondence, as well as for online and broadcast messaging from Oct. 1 to March 31, according to quarterly financial reports submitted to the U.S. House’s administration committee.

The Topeka Capital Journal reports that U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the 3rd District Democrat, spent $33,000 on franking communications during the six-month period. U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican serving the 4th District, reported $100,000 for franking, while U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, the 1st District Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts, filed reports showing $75,000 in franking costs.

Watkins spokesman Dylan Jones has said Watkins prioritized the goal of keeping constituents informed. He said that connection was “a vital component to effective representation and leadership.”