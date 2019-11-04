Waterbury man, 24, charged with assault and robbery of 82-year-old woman at mall

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Waterbury man, 24, charged with assault and robbery of 82-year-old woman at mall 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Waterbury man has been charged with assaulting and robbing an elderly woman at Westfield Trumbull mall Aug. 10.

Jordan Savage, 24, has been charged with second-degree larceny from a person, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and assault of an elderly victim. He was held on $60,000 bond for court Nov. 15.

Police said an 82-year-old woman was walking toward the J.C. Penney entrance of the mall when a man later identified as Savage allegedly shoved her to the ground and stole her purse.

Witnesses said they heard the woman screaming for help and saw a man wearing gray sweatpants and a white, yellow and red windbreaker jacket, running away with a beige purse. He then fled in the woman’s gray Honda Accord, police said. He was last seen driving toward Main Street.

The woman suffered minor injuries, including abrasions on her arms and legs. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she refused further medical assistance.

Based on their investigation, Trumbull police identified Savage as the suspect and received a warrant for his arrest. He was picked up by Naugatuck police Nov. 2 on unrelated charges.