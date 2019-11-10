Water wars between southern states puts focus on farmers

ATLANTA (AP) — The ongoing court fight over water resources that involves Georgia, Florida and Alabama is now focused on Georgia farmers.

WABE Radio reports that Florida has for years been critical both of metro Atlanta's water use from the Chattahoochee River and farmers withdrawing water from the Flint River basin.

But in recent weeks, the case has come to focus on the Flint River in Georgia and the farmers in the region.

A central focus of the overall case: Florida accuses Georgia of using too much water, imperiling the Apalachicola Bay in the Panhandle and the oyster industry that relies on it. It wants a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that would limit how much water Georgia can use.