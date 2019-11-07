https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Water-main-break-creates-sinkhole-leads-to-14816516.php
Water main break creates sinkhole, leads to evacuations
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A water main break in New Haven has created a sinkhole and led to evacuations.
Police say several families had to leave a condo complex early Thursday because of the dangers of the rushing water near their building.
The sinkhole is on Eastern Street near Foxon Boulevard. Traffic is not being allowed through the area.
