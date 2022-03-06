Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war SABINA NIKSIC, Associated Press March 6, 2022 Updated: March 6, 2022 3:13 a.m.
Graffiti is seen on a bob and luge track on mount Trebevic near the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Survivors of the 1992-95 siege of Sarajevo cannot look away from what they say is a very similar tragedy now unfolding in Ukraine. Bosnian Serbs laid siege to Sarajevo in the early 1990s, leaving some 350,000 people trapped in the city, subjected to daily shelling and sniper attacks and cut off from regular access to electricity, food, water, medicine, and the outside world.
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.
And yet, many have been spending hours on end glued to their TV screens since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine late last month.