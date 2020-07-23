https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Watchdog-to-review-conduct-of-federal-agents-in-15429470.php
Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C.
The investigation follows requests from members of Congress and will examine questions of use of force, training and whether Justice Department rules were followed.
