Washington to focus on 2nd COVID-19 doses next week

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The state will focus on administering second vaccine doses next week and because of that, appointments to get a first dose next week will be extremely limited, Washington state health officials said Friday.

Providers requested about 170,000 second doses for next week, an amount significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses, the Department of Health said in a news release. The difference is likely because some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine intended to complete the two-dose vaccine series as the initial dose in January.